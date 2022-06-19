Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

A game from India leaving mark globally: PM Modi launches torch relay for Chess Olympiad

“Today, this is the first torch relay for the Chess Olympiad, which will be starting from India. This is the first time that the country will host the Olympiad. We are proud that chess, which was invented in India, is leaving a mark across the globe," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said
PM Modi launches the torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad, in New Delhi, on June 19, 2022. Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, Union minister Anurag Thakur and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich are also seen. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 07:13 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. 

The torch will be taken to 75 cities, including Srinagar, Jaipur, Surat, Mumbai, Bhopal, Patna, Kolkata and Gangtok in 40 days before the culmination at Mahabalipuram near Chennai. At every location, chess grandmasters of the state will receive the torch.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said, “Today, this is the first torch relay for the Chess Olympiad, which will be starting from India. This is the first time that the country will host the Olympiad. We are proud that chess, which was invented in India, is leaving a mark across the globe.”

Modi added chess has become a passion for a lot of countries.

 

 

 

