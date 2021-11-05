Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chhath Puja 2021: 2 pairs of special Delhi-Bihar trains announced; check here
india news

Chhath Puja 2021: 2 pairs of special Delhi-Bihar trains announced; check here

These trains are part of more than 20 special trains that the Indian Railways has announced ahead of the Chhath Puja this year on November 11.
The Indian Railways has decided to operate special Puja trains in order to tackle the passenger rush during Chhath Puja celebrations.(File Photo / HT)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Indian Railways on Friday announced operating two special trains on the occasion of Chhath Puja next week, an official notification stated. Both the trains will connect Delhi with Katihar city in Bihar. The decision to run the special Puja trains was made to tackle the passenger rush during the Chhath Puja, which is a massive festival in Bihar.

Chhath Puja is on November 11 this year. These trains are part of more than 20 special trains that the Indian Railways will run for the Chhath Puja, which is celebrated in a big manner in several northern states of the country, among other regions, as well.

Here is the list of special Puja trains that will run between Delhi and Katihar for Chhath Puja:

1.     Train number 09638

This train will leave from New Delhi on November 6 at 7.25pm and reach Bihar’s Katihar at 10pm the next day (November 7). It will pass through Hajipur, Shahpur and Patori regions.

2.     Train number 09637

This train will depart from Katihar on November 8 at 1.15am and reach the national capital at 2.30am the next day. It will pass Shahpur, Hajipur and Patori regions.

RELATED STORIES

3.     Train number 04746

This train will depart from Delhi on November 8 at 3.05pm and reach Katihar at 7.30pm the next day. This train will also pass through Patori, Shahpur and Hajipur areas.

4.     Train number 04745

This train will leave from Katihar on November 9 at 10.30pm and reach Delhi at 2.45am the next day. Similar to all the above-mentioned trains, this train too will pass through Patori, Hajipur and Shahpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhath puja indian railway bihar district
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP behind people bursting firecrackers in Delhi: Gopal Rai

Father, son die after firecrackers loaded on scooter explode in Puducherry

Air quality deteriorates to ‘severe category’ across Haryana after Diwali

Delhi PM 2.5 levels highest in three years after Diwali 2021: SAFAR analysis
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP