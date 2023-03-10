Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Know all about date, significance

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha Empire Shivaji. According to the Hindu Tithi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti falls on March 10, while as per the Gregorian calendar, it is celebrated on February 19. This year, India is celebrating the 393rd birth anniversary of the great Maratha ruler.

History

Maratha ruler Mahatma Phule first began the celebration of the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj in 1870. The first celebration of the Jayanti was held in Pune. It was taken forward by Bal Gangadhar Tilak - who brought the contributions of Shivaji Maharaj into the light and influenced people by highlighting his image.

Significance

Shivaji Maharaj was born at Shivneri Fort on the Marathi Shalivahana Hindu calendar Falgun's Krishna paksha 3 in 1630. He was named Shivaji Bhosale and was a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan. He is considered as the greatest Maratha ruler who carved an enclave from the Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur which became the start of the Maratha Empire.

According to historical records, at the age of 16, Shivaji Maharaj seized the Torna fort, while Raigad and Kondana forts by the age of 17. The Maratha ruler also re-established Hindavi Swarajya.

About the celebrations

Shivaji Jayanti is a Maharashtrian festival celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm. On this day, people remember Shivaji Maharaj's bravery and honour him for fighting for the nation. The day sees the diverse cultural heritage of the Marathas through different events, and plays.

