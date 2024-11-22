Chhattisgarh: 10 maoists killed in Sukma encounter, AK-47 rifles recovered

At least 10 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district on Friday, the police said. The operation involved the District Reserve Guard and CRPF, recovering several weapons. (Representational image)(HT Photo)

The encounter took place in the jungles of Korajuguda, Dantewada, Nagaram, and Bhandarpadar in Sukma district.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P, said that the District Reserve Guard (DRG) team and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were part of the operation.

"The forces had received intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the area. We are yet to identify the bodies of the Maoists recovered," said the IG.

The teams have recovered several weapons, including INSAS rifles, AK-47 rifles, and SLR rifles.

The search operation is still underway.

"More details are awaited as the team is still in the jungle," the IG added.

On Thursday, a Maoist was killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Malakangiri district of Odisha.

According to the police, an exchange of fire broke out between security forces and Maoists under Odisha-Chhattisgarh border limits today resulting in the killing of one Maoist.

Chhattisgarh's fight against Maoists

Notably, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday at the North Block in the national capital.

Both leaders discussed several issues, mainly focusing on the development progress in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected areas and efforts to promote peace and stability in these regions.

The CM said that the state government and the security forces have been working relentlessly in the direction of uprooting the Naxals from Chhattisgarh and fulfilling the Union Home Minister's commitment to eradicating the Naxals by 2026.

"I met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the Naxal activities in Chhattisgarh... In the last 11 months, nearly 200 Naxals have been eliminated, and nearly 600-700 have surrendered. We are fast moving towards the Prime Minister's and Home Minister's aim of making India a Naxal-free country by March 2026," CM Sai told reporters after the meeting today.

(with ANI inputs)