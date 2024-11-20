‘Working relentlessly to uproot Maoists’: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai after meeting Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at his North Block office and discussed the progress in anti-Maoist operations and development works in the state, people familiar with the development said. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai told reporters that around 200 Naxals have been killed in the last 11 months (X/vishnudsai)

“During the meeting, strategies for Maoist eradication, development, security and other major issues of the state were also discussed,” according to a statement issued by the Chhattisgarh government.

Sai, according to the statement, said the “state government and the security forces have been working relentlessly in the direction of uprooting the Naxals from Chhattisgarh and fulfilling Union home minister’s commitment of eradicating the Naxals by 2026”.

The chief minister said the state government has “achieved great success in anti-Naxal operations”. In the last 11 months, about 200 Maoists have been killed, and 742 have surrendered, he added, according to the statement.

The chief minister added that Shah had assured the state government of all possible cooperation.

“The state government has taken many important steps in the field of road construction, education, health and employment, which is bringing positive change in these areas. The home minister appreciated these efforts and assured all possible cooperation from the Centre,” Sai added.

Last month, the union home minister chaired a high-level review meeting with chief ministers of left-wing extremism (LWE) affected states and top security officials to discuss the future strategy and ongoing crackdown against the red ultras.

During a trip to Chhattisgarh in August, Shah directed the security forces to accelerate operations against the Maoists and eliminate the left-wing extremism (LWE) by March 2026.