Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhattisgarh: 22 Maoists surrender in Bijapur, including 4 with 26 lakh bounty

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 09, 2025 01:27 PM IST

The surrender comes a day after 26 Maoist cadres laid down their arms in the neighbouring Dantewada district

Raipur: At least 22 Maoists, including four with a collective bounty of 26 lakh, have surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, a day after 26 Maoist cadres laid down their arms in the neighbouring Dantewada district, police said on Wednesday.

The cadres, which included six women, gave up arms before senior officials of the police and central reserve police force (CRPF) (Ht photo/ Representative photo)
The cadres, which included six women, gave up arms before senior officials of the police and central reserve police force (CRPF) (Ht photo/ Representative photo)

The cadres, which included six women, gave up arms before senior officials of the police and central reserve police force (CRPF), citing disillusionment with the Maoist ideology, internal rifts, and the inhuman practices within the outfit, said Bijapur superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Kumar Yadav.

“The state government’s flagship ‘Niyad Nellanar’ (Your Good Village) scheme that aims to boost development in remote areas near security camps has encouraged many to surrender,” Yadav said.

Also Read: The battle for Maoist stronghold Abujhmad

Among those who surrendered were Kamli Hemla (32), a member of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion No. 1, and Muya Madvi (19), affiliated with a Maoist company under the Telangana State Committee. Both carried a reward of 8 lakh each.

Additionally, Sonu Tati (28), a press team commander in the West Bastar Division, and Mahesh Punem, a PLGA member from the Bhairamgarh area committee, each with a 5 lakh bounty, also surrendered.

According to police data, 179 Maoists have surrendered in Bijapur district so far this year. Additionally, 83 have been killed and 172 arrested in separate operations during the same period.

Also Read: Ready for peace talks if govt stops operations, says CPI (Maoist)

The surrendered individuals were each given 50,000 as immediate assistance and will be rehabilitated under the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.

Across the larger Bastar region—which includes seven districts such as Bijapur and Dantewada—at least 792 Maoists have surrendered in 2024, reflecting a steady erosion in the strength of Maoist forces in the state.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Chhattisgarh: 22 Maoists surrender in Bijapur, including 4 with 26 lakh bounty
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On