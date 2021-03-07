Chhattisgarh: 5 of family found dead in Durg; note cites financial stress

Five members of a family were found dead in a village of Durg district on Saturday and a suicide note found at the spot said they died by suicide because of acute financial issues, an official said.

Police said they found bodies of Ram Brij Gaiakwad (55), his wife Janki Bai (45), son Sanju Gayaikwad (24), daughters Durga (28) and Jyoti (21) in Bhathena village.

"Prima facie it seems the father-son duo killed the three women, placed the bodies in a paddy husk and set it afire before killing themselves," an official said.

A dog squad and a forensic team have been sent to the spot and more details would be available after the post-mortem, the official said.

"The case appears to be a suicide. We have also recovered a note. Further investigation is being done," agency ANI quoted Vivekanand Sinha, IG Durg Range as saying.

The police were investigating the case from all possible angles.