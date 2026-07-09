Chhattisgarh cabinet clears draft Ease of Doing Business Bill
The Chhattisgarh cabinet has approved the draft Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, aimed at simplifying regulatory processes and enhancing investor confidence.
The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Ease of Doing Business (Exemption and Facilitation) Bill, 2026, a proposed legislation aimed at simplifying regulatory procedures, reducing compliance requirements and making government approvals more time-bound for businesses.
According to the state government, the proposed law seeks to create a transparent, technology-driven framework for establishing and operating industries. If enacted by the state legislature, Chhattisgarh expects to become the first state to introduce a dedicated law of this nature.
The draft Bill proposes several regulatory reforms, including deemed permission, under which applications pending beyond prescribed timelines would be treated as approved. It also introduces self-certification for eligible businesses, allowing them to certify compliance with specified regulations instead of undergoing repeated inspections.
Focus on regulatory reforms
Other key provisions include third-party verification through accredited agencies, risk-based inspections that prioritise high-risk cases instead of routine inspections, and removal of duplicate licensing requirements across departments.
The government said the proposed legislation has been prepared after studying regulatory practices adopted by industrially developed states. It expects the reforms to improve investor confidence, reduce procedural delays and create a more predictable business environment.
Officials said the legal framework is intended to support industrial growth, attract fresh investments, encourage micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and generate employment across the state. The government also said the Bill aligns with its governance objective of using technology and transparency to improve public service delivery.
Following cabinet approval, the draft legislation will be placed before the state legislature for consideration. If passed, the government said the law would provide industries with faster approvals, simplified compliance processes and a streamlined regulatory framework.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More