Chhattisgarh cabinet clears draft Ease of Doing Business Bill

The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Ease of Doing Business (Exemption and Facilitation) Bill, 2026, a proposed legislation aimed at simplifying regulatory procedures, reducing compliance requirements and making government approvals more time-bound for businesses. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (ANI Photo)

According to the state government, the proposed law seeks to create a transparent, technology-driven framework for establishing and operating industries. If enacted by the state legislature, Chhattisgarh expects to become the first state to introduce a dedicated law of this nature.

The draft Bill proposes several regulatory reforms, including deemed permission, under which applications pending beyond prescribed timelines would be treated as approved. It also introduces self-certification for eligible businesses, allowing them to certify compliance with specified regulations instead of undergoing repeated inspections.

Focus on regulatory reforms Other key provisions include third-party verification through accredited agencies, risk-based inspections that prioritise high-risk cases instead of routine inspections, and removal of duplicate licensing requirements across departments.

The government said the proposed legislation has been prepared after studying regulatory practices adopted by industrially developed states. It expects the reforms to improve investor confidence, reduce procedural delays and create a more predictable business environment.

Officials said the legal framework is intended to support industrial growth, attract fresh investments, encourage micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and generate employment across the state. The government also said the Bill aligns with its governance objective of using technology and transparency to improve public service delivery.

Following cabinet approval, the draft legislation will be placed before the state legislature for consideration. If passed, the government said the law would provide industries with faster approvals, simplified compliance processes and a streamlined regulatory framework.