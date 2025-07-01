CBI arrests doctors for taking bribes, conducts searches in 40 locations across 6 states

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested six people, including three doctors, for taking bribes in exchange for submitting favourable inspection reports in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur. CBI and public sector banks also exchanged case-specific details and deliberated on the way forward to expedite pending bank fraud investigations. (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The CBI said it received information that officials at Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur were influencing inspectors to provide favourable reports in return for bribes.

Based on the information, a case was registered against the office-bearers, inspecting doctors and other intermediaries of the hospital.

“Acting on information that officials of Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute were influencing assessors deputed for inspection to provide favourable reports in return for bribes, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended six individuals while they were transacting the bribe amount of ₹55 Lakh,” the CBI said.

“As demanded by the inspecting doctors, the bribe amount was delivered in Bengaluru. The arrested accused will be produced before the competent courts at the respective locations,” the agency added.

The CBI added that the accused reportedly used different modus operandi to manipulate the process by illegally influencing inspecting doctors.

The agency said that while it arrested the six people, it is conducting searches at more than 40 locations across six states in connection with the case.

“The CBI is conducting searches at more than 40 locations across Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. Further investigation in the case is underway,” the CBI said.