Baghel unveils 4% DA hike for govt employees

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday made pre-poll announcements worth ₹2,000 crore during discussion on supplementary budget in the on-going monsoon assembly session.

Among the several sops for state government employees, Baghel also announced a hike of 4% in Dearness Allowance (DA) for about five lakh government employees, a move that comes ahead of the assembly polls due this year-end.This is for the second time this month that the incumbent Congress government has increased the DA of employees. On July 6, it had hiked the DA by 5 %.The latest hike will put an additional burden of ₹800 crore per annum on the exchequer.

“The state government will have to spend an additional ₹800 crore. With this announcement, the DA of state government employees has become equal to that of central employees,” said the CM.

As the Chhattisgarh government tables the first supplementary budget for 2023-24 fiscal to seek approval of the House, Baghel announced a 27% increase in the salary of 37,000 contract workers, costing the state an additional expenditure of ₹350 crore.

The other announcements made by the CM include the monthly increase of ₹4000 in the salary of daily wage earners, costing the state government an additional expenditure of ₹240 crore.

He further said the police constables will be given an annual allowance of ₹8000.

After discussion, the supplementary budget of ₹6,031 crore for the ongoing fiscal was passed in the assembly.

