Home / India News / Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel urges Rahul Gandhi to return as Congress chief

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel urges Rahul Gandhi to return as Congress chief

The Chhattisgarh chief minister further said that at present, some leaders within the party have started discussing ideological differences publicly.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 00:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in his letter said that the Nehru-Gandhi family has significant contribution in transforming India and their sacrifices for the country are unforgettable.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in his letter said that the Nehru-Gandhi family has significant contribution in transforming India and their sacrifices for the country are unforgettable.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, urging him to return as the president of the Congress party.

Posting a copy of his letter on his Twitter account, Baghel said, “Sonia ji and Rahul ji are a ray of hope for us in every challenge. We are all with you. Millions of party workers and people of Chhattisgarh and the entire nation is with you....”

Baghel in his letter said that the Nehru-Gandhi family has significant contribution in transforming India and their sacrifices for the country are unforgettable.

“Despite facing several crises in the past, millions of workers of the 135-year-old Congress party has always shown faith in the Nehru-Gandhi family,” Baghel stated in his letter.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister further said that at present, some leaders within the party have started discussing ideological differences publicly.

“I request all party members to maintain unity within the party during this challenging time. It has been the tradition of Congress that all issues are discussed in detail at various levels and decisions are then taken in a democratic manner. We remember that the Congress party under the leadership of Rahul ji put up a good show in the Gujarat assembly elections and paved the way for the formation of the government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Only Sonia ji and Rahul ji seem to be a ray of hope for bringing the country out of the crises,” Baghel said in his letter.

He also requested, “Amid voices of dissent, you should stand firm and show a new direction to the country and take charge of the party leadership. We are hopeful that under your strong leadership, Congress will again touch new heights.”

