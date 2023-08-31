Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chhattisgarh CM transfers 34.55cr in accounts of 129,000 unemployed youth

ByHT Correspondent, Raipur
Aug 31, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel transferred ₹34.55 crore as the fifth installment of the "Berojgaari Bhatta Yojana" to 1.29 lakh unemployed youth.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday transferred 34.55 crore as the fifth installment of the “Berojgaari Bhatta Yojana” (unemployment allowance scheme) into the bank accounts of 129,000 registered unemployed youth of the state, a statement issued by the state government said.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (ANI)

“Under this initiative, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel transferred a total of 34.55 crore to around 1.29lakh registered unemployed youths across Chhattisgarh. This marks the fifth installment of unemployment allowances disbursed under the scheme, with a cumulative total of 146.98 crores having been distributed to unemployed individuals in the state so far,” the statement said.

The chief minister also distributed appointment letters to 82 training officers of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) during the programme held at his official residence in Raipur, the statement said.

“The purpose of this scheme is not only to provide financial support to educated unemployed youths, but also to connect them with employment and self-employment opportunities,” he said, adding that placement camps are being organised by the Chhattisgarh government continuously.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state later this year.

Topics
bhupesh baghel
