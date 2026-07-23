Chhattisgarh cops file FIR against Congress leaders over violence at BJP protest

The Chhattisgarh police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 12 Congress leaders and workers following violent clashes during a Bharatiya Janata Party-led demonstration near the Congress state headquarters, Rajiv Bhavan, on Wednesday, police said.

The ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh held a protest and attempted to gherao the state Congress headquarters on Wednesday in protest against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s demonstration outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi. (Videograb)

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The FIR accuses state Congress functionaries of hurling stones, glass bottles, wooden sticks, shoes and other objects at police personnel during the protest.

The violence took place when Congress workers confronted the BJP, which picketed the state party headquarters, a tit-for-tat protest following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s demonstration near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi.

The Congress alleged that the violence was a “premeditated attack orchestrated by the BJP government under police protection.” Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel accused BJP workers, including ministers, of attacking Congress headquarters and alleged that police used water cannons against Congress workers instead of restraining BJP protesters.

Baghel said several Congress workers and journalists were injured in the incident and questioned the police move to register FIR against Congress workers over the BJP’s planned attack carried out under police protection.

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{{^usCountry}} Police erected barricades to prevent BJP workers from marching to the Congress office. Tension escalated after BJP workers tried to cross the barricades, prompting police to use water cannons and tear gas shells. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police erected barricades to prevent BJP workers from marching to the Congress office. Tension escalated after BJP workers tried to cross the barricades, prompting police to use water cannons and tear gas shells. {{/usCountry}}

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Congress workers also gathered on the opposite side of the barricades, leading to a brief confrontation.

According to the FIR lodged by Khamardih police station SHO Bhawesh Kumar Gautam, police personnel were attempting to maintain law and order when Congress workers allegedly marched towards the barricades, ignored repeated appeals to remain peaceful, scuffled with police personnel and abused them.

The FIR alleged that Congress workers hurled glass bottles, stones, wooden sticks and shoes at police personnel. It alleged that one officer Devraj Singh sustained a head injury, while woman constable Seema Banjare suffered injuries to her hand.

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Police said a case has been registered under sections 191 (rioting), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty), 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging official duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The FIR names 12 Congress leaders and workers, including Sunil Kukreja, Vinod Tiwari, Saklen Kamdar, Akash Tiwari and Honey Bagga.

Gautam said two police personnel were admitted to hospital and 13 more sustained minor injuries.