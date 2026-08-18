Chhattisgarh couple found hacked to death at home; son is prime suspect: Police

A Chhattisgarh couple in their fifties was hacked to death and their bodies stuffed in two sacks on Monday, police said. The bodies were found by their younger son who lives separately in the neighbourhood.
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Police said Jadu Yadav, the couple’s elder son who lived with them, was missing and was a suspect in the case. The victims were identified by the police as Hiradhar Yadav (55) and his wife Gulabi Yadav (52), residents of Surguja district’s Parsapara village.
The murder came to light on Monday morning when their younger son, Mohan, turned up and found the door locked from outside. Mohan looked around for his parents and his brother and finally broke open the door when he didn’t find them, police said.
Mohan told the police that he saw blood stains on the floor and the bodies of his parents in the blood-soaked sack.
The victims had deep wounds on their heads, apparently inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon such as an axe, a police officer said.
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting.
His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.
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Home/India News/Chhattisgarh couple found hacked to death at home; son is prime suspect: Police
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