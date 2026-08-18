Chhattisgarh couple found hacked to death at home; son is prime suspect: Police

A Chhattisgarh couple in their fifties was hacked to death and their bodies stuffed in two sacks on Monday, police said. The bodies were found by their younger son who lives separately in the neighbourhood.

The couple’s younger son, Mohan looked around for his parents and his brother and finally broke open the door when he didn’t find them, police said. (Shutterstock)

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Police said Jadu Yadav, the couple’s elder son who lived with them, was missing and was a suspect in the case. The victims were identified by the police as Hiradhar Yadav (55) and his wife Gulabi Yadav (52), residents of Surguja district’s Parsapara village.

The murder came to light on Monday morning when their younger son, Mohan, turned up and found the door locked from outside. Mohan looked around for his parents and his brother and finally broke open the door when he didn’t find them, police said.

Mohan told the police that he saw blood stains on the floor and the bodies of his parents in the blood-soaked sack.

The victims had deep wounds on their heads, apparently inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon such as an axe, a police officer said.

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