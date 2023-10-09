Chhattisgarh elections: BJP releases second list of 64 candidates. Check full list.
Chhattisgarh elections: The state goes to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list of 64 candidates for the Chhattisgarh election.
The party has fielded former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and its state president Arun Sao, also a Lok Sabha MP, as its candidates.
Singh, a three-term former chief minister, is named as the candidate from Rajnandgaon, his traditional constituency, while Sao will contest from Lormi. MPs Renuka Singh and Gomati Sai also figure in the list
The election in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases, with the first round of voting on November 7 and the second round on November 17. The results will be declared on December 3.
Chhattisgarh is among the five states that will go to poll with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.Here's the full list of candidates announced by the BJP.
|CONSTITUENCY
|CANDIDATE
|Bharatpur-Sonhat
|Renuka Singh
|Manendragarh
|Shyam Bihari Jaiswal
|Baikunthpur
|Bhaiyyalal Rajwade
|Samri
|Udeshwari Paikra
|Sitapur
|Ram Kumar Toppo
|Jashpur
|Raimuni Bhagat
|Kunkuri
|Vishnu Dev Sai
|Pathalgaon
|Gomati Sai
|Lailunga
|Suniti Rathia
|Raigarh
|OP Chaudhary
|Sarangarh
|Shivkumari Chauhan
|Rampur
|Nakiram Kanwar
|Katghora
|Premchandra Patel
|Pali-Tanakhar
|Ramdaya Uikey
|Kota
|Prabal Judev
|Lormi
|Arun Sao
|Mungeli
|Punnulal Mohale
|Takthatpur
|Dharamjeet Singh
|Bilha
|Dharamlal Kaushik
|Bilaspur
|Amar Agarwal
|Masturi
|Krishnamuti Bandi
|Akaitara
|Saurabh Singh
|Janjgir-Champa
|Narayana Prasad Chandel
|Sakti
|Khilawan Sahu
|Chandrapur
|Bahu Rani Judev
|Jaijaipur
|Krishnakant Chandra
|Pamgarh
|Santosh Lahre
|Basna
|Sampat Agarwal
|Mahsamund
|Yogeshwar Raju Sinha
|Bilaigarh
|Dineshlal Jagade
|Baloda Bazar
|Tankram Verma
|Bhatapara
|Shivrata Sharma
|Dharsiwa
|Anuj Sharma
|Raipur Rural
|Motilal Sahu
|Raipur City West
|Rajesh Munat
|Raipur City North
|Purandar Mishra
|Raipur City South
|Brijmohan Agarwal
|Arang
|Guru Khushwant Singh
|Bindrawagarh
|Govardhan Ram Manjhi
|Kurud
|Ajay Chandrakar
|Dhamtari
|Ranajana Sahu
|Sanjari Balod
|Rakesh Yadav
|Gunderdehi
|Virendra Sahu
|Durg Rural
|Lalit Chandrakar
|Durg City
|Gajendra Yadav
|Bhilai Nagar
|Premprakash Pandey
|Vaishali Nagar
|Rikesh Sen
|Ahiwara
|Doman Korsevada
|Saja
|Ishwar Sahu
|Navagarh
|Dayaldas Baghel
|Kawardha
|Vijay Sharma
|Donagargarh
|Vinod Khandekar
|Rajnandgaon
|Raman Singh
|Donagargaon
|Bharat Verma
|Antagarh
|Vikram Usendi
|Bhanupratppur
|Gautam Uikey
|Keshkal
|Neelkanth Tekam
|Kondagaon
|Lata Usendi
|Narayanpur
|Kedar Kashyap
|Jagdalpur
|Kiran Singh Deo
|Chitrakot
|Vinayak Goyal
|Dantewada
|Chetaram Arami
|Bijapur
|Mahesh Gagada
|Konta
|Soyam Muka