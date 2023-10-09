Chhattisgarh elections: BJP releases second list of 64 candidates. Check full list.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list of 64 candidates for the Chhattisgarh election.

The party has fielded former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and its state president Arun Sao, also a Lok Sabha MP, as its candidates.

Singh, a three-term former chief minister, is named as the candidate from Rajnandgaon, his traditional constituency, while Sao will contest from Lormi. MPs Renuka Singh and Gomati Sai also figure in the list

The election in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases, with the first round of voting on November 7 and the second round on November 17. The results will be declared on December 3.

Chhattisgarh is among the five states that will go to poll with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.Here's the full list of candidates announced by the BJP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATE Bharatpur-Sonhat Renuka Singh Manendragarh Shyam Bihari Jaiswal Baikunthpur Bhaiyyalal Rajwade Samri Udeshwari Paikra Sitapur Ram Kumar Toppo Jashpur Raimuni Bhagat Kunkuri Vishnu Dev Sai Pathalgaon Gomati Sai Lailunga Suniti Rathia Raigarh OP Chaudhary Sarangarh Shivkumari Chauhan Rampur Nakiram Kanwar Katghora Premchandra Patel Pali-Tanakhar Ramdaya Uikey Kota Prabal Judev Lormi Arun Sao Mungeli Punnulal Mohale Takthatpur Dharamjeet Singh Bilha Dharamlal Kaushik Bilaspur Amar Agarwal Masturi Krishnamuti Bandi Akaitara Saurabh Singh Janjgir-Champa Narayana Prasad Chandel Sakti Khilawan Sahu Chandrapur Bahu Rani Judev Jaijaipur Krishnakant Chandra Pamgarh Santosh Lahre Basna Sampat Agarwal Mahsamund Yogeshwar Raju Sinha Bilaigarh Dineshlal Jagade Baloda Bazar Tankram Verma Bhatapara Shivrata Sharma Dharsiwa Anuj Sharma Raipur Rural Motilal Sahu Raipur City West Rajesh Munat Raipur City North Purandar Mishra Raipur City South Brijmohan Agarwal Arang Guru Khushwant Singh Bindrawagarh Govardhan Ram Manjhi Kurud Ajay Chandrakar Dhamtari Ranajana Sahu Sanjari Balod Rakesh Yadav Gunderdehi Virendra Sahu Durg Rural Lalit Chandrakar Durg City Gajendra Yadav Bhilai Nagar Premprakash Pandey Vaishali Nagar Rikesh Sen Ahiwara Doman Korsevada Saja Ishwar Sahu Navagarh Dayaldas Baghel Kawardha Vijay Sharma Donagargarh Vinod Khandekar Rajnandgaon Raman Singh Donagargaon Bharat Verma Antagarh Vikram Usendi Bhanupratppur Gautam Uikey Keshkal Neelkanth Tekam Kondagaon Lata Usendi Narayanpur Kedar Kashyap Jagdalpur Kiran Singh Deo Chitrakot Vinayak Goyal Dantewada Chetaram Arami Bijapur Mahesh Gagada Konta Soyam Muka

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail