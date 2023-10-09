Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chhattisgarh elections: BJP releases second list of 64 candidates. Check full list.

HT News Desk
Oct 09, 2023 05:58 PM IST

Chhattisgarh elections: The state goes to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list of 64 candidates for the Chhattisgarh election.

The party has fielded former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and its state president Arun Sao, also a Lok Sabha MP, as its candidates.

Singh, a three-term former chief minister, is named as the candidate from Rajnandgaon, his traditional constituency, while Sao will contest from Lormi. MPs Renuka Singh and Gomati Sai also figure in the list

The election in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases, with the first round of voting on November 7 and the second round on November 17. The results will be declared on December 3.

Chhattisgarh is among the five states that will go to poll with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.Here's the full list of candidates announced by the BJP.

CONSTITUENCYCANDIDATE
Bharatpur-SonhatRenuka Singh
ManendragarhShyam Bihari Jaiswal
BaikunthpurBhaiyyalal Rajwade
SamriUdeshwari Paikra
SitapurRam Kumar Toppo
JashpurRaimuni Bhagat
KunkuriVishnu Dev Sai
PathalgaonGomati Sai
LailungaSuniti Rathia
RaigarhOP Chaudhary
SarangarhShivkumari Chauhan
RampurNakiram Kanwar
KatghoraPremchandra Patel
Pali-TanakharRamdaya Uikey
KotaPrabal Judev
LormiArun Sao
MungeliPunnulal Mohale
TakthatpurDharamjeet Singh
BilhaDharamlal Kaushik
BilaspurAmar Agarwal
MasturiKrishnamuti Bandi
AkaitaraSaurabh Singh
Janjgir-ChampaNarayana Prasad Chandel
SaktiKhilawan Sahu
ChandrapurBahu Rani Judev
JaijaipurKrishnakant Chandra
PamgarhSantosh Lahre
BasnaSampat Agarwal
MahsamundYogeshwar Raju Sinha
BilaigarhDineshlal Jagade
Baloda BazarTankram Verma
BhataparaShivrata Sharma
DharsiwaAnuj Sharma
Raipur RuralMotilal Sahu
Raipur City WestRajesh Munat
Raipur City NorthPurandar Mishra
Raipur City South Brijmohan Agarwal
ArangGuru Khushwant Singh
BindrawagarhGovardhan Ram Manjhi
KurudAjay Chandrakar
DhamtariRanajana Sahu
Sanjari BalodRakesh Yadav
GunderdehiVirendra Sahu
Durg RuralLalit Chandrakar
Durg CityGajendra Yadav
Bhilai NagarPremprakash Pandey
Vaishali NagarRikesh Sen
AhiwaraDoman Korsevada
SajaIshwar Sahu
NavagarhDayaldas Baghel
KawardhaVijay Sharma
DonagargarhVinod Khandekar
RajnandgaonRaman Singh
DonagargaonBharat Verma
AntagarhVikram Usendi
BhanupratppurGautam Uikey
KeshkalNeelkanth Tekam
KondagaonLata Usendi
NarayanpurKedar Kashyap
JagdalpurKiran Singh Deo
ChitrakotVinayak Goyal
DantewadaChetaram Arami
BijapurMahesh Gagada
KontaSoyam Muka
