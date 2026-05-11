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Chhattisgarh: Forces recover arms, explosives from Maoist bunker in Bijapur

Police recovered one country-made BGL launcher, 29 BGL shells, around 50 metres of cordex wire and two plastic drums from the bunker.

Published on: May 11, 2026 01:50 pm IST
By Ritesh Mishra
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Security forces have unearthed a large cache of explosives, weapons and related equipment from a Maoist bunker in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district during a search operation, the police said on Monday.

Arms, ammunition, explosives and other materials unearthed from the Maoist bunked in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur. (HT Photo)

According to the Bijapur police, the recovery was made in the Patelpara hill area of Doditumnar village under the Gangaloor police station limits.

The joint operation was carried out by teams from the Pidia Police Assistance Centre and Gangaloor police station following specific intelligence inputs regarding Maoist activity in the forested hill region.

Police said security personnel discovered an underground bunker allegedly constructed and concealed earlier by Maoists during the search operation.

After conducting security checks and demining procedures, the team recovered a large quantity of equipment and explosives-related material from the site.

The seized items included two Honda generators, two lathe machines, one inverter, four batteries, one small battery, eight solar panels, one motor, one welding machine and one drilling machine.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

bijapur district
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