Home / India News / Chhattisgarh launches cow dung based power generation project
Chhattisgarh launches cow dung based power generation project

Published on Oct 02, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launched bigas projects on October 2(HT_PRINT)
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel launched an electricity generation project that uses cow dung as fuel at a farmers' event to mark Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday. Baghel said that the programme will see women and youth get opportunities and also will be a step towards realizing Mahatma Gandhi's dream of 'Gram Swaraj' (village self rule).

“The entire world is worried over global warming. There is talk of green energy everywhere, so our government has decided to make electricity from cow dung. In every village, such a unit will be set up in gauthans (a place in rural areas where cattle are kept), where cow dung is procured under the Godhan Nyay Yojana scheme,” Baghel said.

“Gauthans will produce electricity from cow dung, besides manufacturing organic manure, doubling the benefits and incomes of Gauthan Samitis and women self-help groups,” the state government said in a press release.

Electricity generation from cow dung will begin from October 2, the press release said. “In the first phase, units for power generation from cow dung were set up at Rakhi in Bemetara district, Sikola in Durg and Bancharoda in Raipur district. One unit will produce 85 cubic cubic meters of gas. Since one cubic cubic meter produces 1.8 KW of electricity. 153 KW of electricity will be produced in one unit. In this way, about 460 KW of electricity will be generated from the biogas genset units installed in the above three Gauthans, which will power the lighting system in the Gauthans as well as the machines installed,” the release said.

On the occasion, the government also launched = cow dung powered units set up at Sikola gauthan in Durg, Bancharoda gauthan in Raipur and Rakhi gauthan in Bemetara.

