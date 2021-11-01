Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: Man commits suicide after killing his two children, attacking wife
india news

Chhattisgarh: Man commits suicide after killing his two children, attacking wife

Police said he allegedly killed his seven-year-old daughter and three-year-old son by attacking them with a hammer. He later attacked his 28-year-old wife, who is critical
A representational image. A 32-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly killing his two children and injuring his wife in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 05:52 PM IST
By Ritesh Mishra

A 32-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly killing his two children and injuring his wife in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur on Monday. Police said he allegedly killed his seven-year-old daughter and three-year-old son by attacking them with a hammer. He later attacked his 28-year-old wife, who is critical.

Police superintendent Prashant Agrawal said after killing his children and assaulting his wife, the man jumped off from their six-storey building and died on spot.

“We have recovered a three-page suicide note from the spot in which he stated that his wife used to argue and doubt him for the death of stenographer of his department, whose body was found a month back near Raipur railway station.” He added the wife’s condition was critical. “We are investigating the case.”

On October 27, a man died by suicide after killing his wife and two kids following an altercation in Chhattisgarh’s Rajanandgaon district.

