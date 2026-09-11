Chhattisgarh man dies in police custody, constable suspended; probe ordered

A 35-year-old man died while undergoing treatment after his health deteriorated in police custody at Champa police station in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, prompting protests by his family and locals, who alleged that he was assaulted and tortured in custody.

A man died in police custody in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district. A constable was suspended and a magisterial inquiry ordered. (HT_PRINT)

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In an order issued on Friday, the Janjgir-Champa Superintendent of Police said constable Ishwari Rathore, posted at Champa police station, had been suspended with immediate effect for alleged gross negligence and indiscipline. Rathore was attached to the Reserve Centre, Janjgir, during the suspension period and will be entitled to a subsistence allowance as per rules.

The deceased, Shiv Sahis alias Maniram Sahis, a resident of Mehendipara, was detained on Thursday in connection with a case involving the alleged illegal sale of liquor. Police said around 20 litres of mahua liquor was seized from him.

According to the police, Sahis was kept in custody and his health deteriorated at around 10 pm. He was taken to Champa hospital after he reportedly suffered a seizure and was subsequently shifted to the district hospital on doctors’ advice. He died during treatment the following morning.

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{{^usCountry}} His death prompted relatives and local residents to surround the Champa police station. The family alleged that Sahis was beaten and subjected to torture while in custody and demanded action against the policemen involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His death prompted relatives and local residents to surround the Champa police station. The family alleged that Sahis was beaten and subjected to torture while in custody and demanded action against the policemen involved. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have maintained that the man suffered a seizure and subsequently sustained a head injury after falling, leading to the deterioration in his condition.

A magisterial inquiry was ordered to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and examine the allegations of custodial assault.

The police said the inquiry would examine all aspects of the case, including the actual cause of Sahis’s death and whether he was assaulted or subjected to any form of torture while in custody. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

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