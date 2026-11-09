Chhattisgarh man searches ways to earn quick money, kills cousin's 4-year-old son to sell organs online

A 27-year-old man in Chhattisgarh allegedly murdered his cousin's four-year-old son and removed his kidneys, lungs and eyes in an attempt to make money by selling the body parts, police said on Sunday. The accused had been browsing social media for ways to earn quick money, they added.

Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh said the boy's father approached Sanna police station and reported that his son had been missing. (Representational Photo)

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The accused, identified as Basudev alias Tangnu, was arrested after the child's body was found dumped in a pit in Lodhenapath Mahua village in Jashpur district, police said.

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Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh said the boy's father, Ramjeet Ram, 36, had approached Sanna police station on November 7 and reported that his son had been missing since November 5.

Ramjeet, who had moved with his family to Sanna village about a year ago in search of work, lived in a hut near the Aamatchua river dam. Basudev, his maternal cousin, frequently visited the family, the officer said.

Also Read: ₹1.20 crore for testicles: How an Instagram reel led to teen boy's murder in Bhopal"> ₹1.20 crore for testicles: How an Instagram reel led to teen boy's murder in Bhopal

Body found in pit near maize field

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{{^usCountry}} While looking for the child with family members on Saturday, Ramjeet found his body wrapped in a blanket and quilt, stuffed inside a sack and partially buried in a water-filled pit near a maize field, Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While looking for the child with family members on Saturday, Ramjeet found his body wrapped in a blanket and quilt, stuffed inside a sack and partially buried in a water-filled pit near a maize field, Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police subsequently detained Basudev, a resident of nearby Chalni Gorrapath village. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime and told investigators that he was unhappy with his earnings from daily wage work and wanted to make more money.

According to the police, Basudev regularly searched social media for ways to earn quick money and allegedly developed the idea of extracting and selling body parts of young children.

On November 5, he allegedly lured the boy away and took him to different places. He bought liquor and chicken and made the child consume alcohol, Singh said.

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Also Read: Bhopal minor’s murder: 5 held including 3 minors over alleged body parts plot

After the boy became intoxicated and fell asleep, the accused allegedly slit his throat with a knife and cut open his body to remove the kidneys, lungs and eyes. He kept the removed body parts in a plastic bucket, the officer said.

Basudev then allegedly wrapped the body in a blanket and quilt, placed it inside a sack and dumped it in a water-filled pit in a field before covering it with soil.

Acting on the accused's disclosure, police recovered the weapons allegedly used in the murder, a plastic bucket containing the removed body parts and other material from a pit in the area. Further investigation is underway, Singh said.

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Also Read: Bhopal minor’s murder: 5 held including 3 minors over alleged body parts plot

Similar case in Bhopal: Teen killed over alleged plan to sell body parts

In a similar incident in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal in August, a teenage boy who sold pens was allegedly murdered as part of a plan to sell his body parts for money. Police said the boy was lured to an isolated location with an offer of ₹100 and was subsequently attacked and killed.

The investigation revealed that one of the accused, identified as Joheb Khan, had allegedly devised the plan after watching an Instagram reel. He reportedly told the others that the private parts of a boy aged around 15-16 could fetch about ₹1.20 crore. Police identified the other adult accused as Aamir Qureshi.

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Two adults were arrested and three minors were detained in connection with the Bhopal murder. Police said four of the five allegedly carried out the killing, while the fifth person guided them. The group allegedly removed a body part and kept it for a few days while trying to find a buyer before eventually disposing of it.

However, investigators said they had found no medical evidence to support the claim that the body part could fetch the amount mentioned by the accused. Police also said they had not found evidence of an organised market dealing in human organs linked to the alleged plan.