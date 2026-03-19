Chhattisgarh passes Freedom of Religion Bill 2026, introduces life imprisonment for mass conversions

The Chhattisgarh assembly on Thursday passed a bill aimed at preventing religious conversions carried out through force, inducement, fraud or misrepresentation, with stringent provisions including life imprisonment in cases of "mass conversion". Chhattisgarh bill against forced religious conversions passed (Representative image/Reuters)

The Chhattisgarh Dharm Swatantraya Vidheyak 2026 (Freedom of Religion Bill 2026), tabled in the House by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, was passed following five hours of discussion amid a boycott by Congress legislators after their demand to refer the bill to a Select Committee for consultation before its introduction was rejected by the chair.

During the discussion on the bill, Sharma, who also holds Home portfolio, accused the Congress of indulging in vote bank politics.

Citing alleged religious conversion incidents in Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Bastar, Sharma said the Bill was introduced keeping in view the current scenario, adding the government does not intend to restrict voluntary conversions.

"Any person can choose to convert by their own will. How can we stop that? The issue is whether conversions are taking place through inducement, force, or misrepresentation," he said.

The Bill seeks to replace Chhattisgarh Dharm Swatantraya Adhiniyam (Freedom of Religion Act) 1968 adopted from Madhya Pradesh when the state was carved out in 2000.

Referring to the 1968 law, Sharma said it was enacted during Congress rule (in erstwhile Madhya Pradesh).

"This (new bill) is an extension and strengthening of the same law. Nearly 60 years have passed and circumstances have changed. It is surprising that the opposition is walking out on a law that they themselves enacted," he said while accusing the Congress of ignoring the potential impact of religious conversions on the state's culture.

All offences will be cognisable and non-bailable. The Bill, however, states that reconversion to one's ancestral religion will not be treated as conversion under the law.

Given Chhattisgarh's geographical location, socio-economic conditions, the passage of time, and advancements in technology and communication within society, the provisions of the existing Freedom of Religion Act have become inadequate, the Bill said.

The new Bill aims to prohibit religious conversions carried out through force, coercion, undue influence, allurement, misrepresentation, fraudulent means, or marriage, including through digital platforms such as social media and electronic communication.

It defines "allurement" as monetary benefits, gifts, employment, free education or medical facilities, promises of better lifestyle, or marriage, while "coercion" includes psychological pressure, physical force or threats, including social boycott.

"Mass conversion" has been defined as conversion of two or more persons in a single event.

It also prohibits any person from promoting or conspiring to convert another person through illegal means, whether physically or digitally, and bars actions that put a person's life or property at risk for the purpose of conversion or involve trafficking of minors or women for such purposes.

The proposed law mandates that individuals intending to convert must submit a declaration to the competent authority, and religious functionaries conducting the conversion must also provide prior intimation. 'Competent Authority', as per the Bill, means district magistrate or any specially authorised officer not below the rank of an additional DM.

Within 7 days of receiving the complete form in the prescribed format, the competent authority shall publish the details of the proposed religious conversion on its official website as well as at offices of the tehsildar, gram panchayat, and local police station.

Conversion certificates issued under the law will not serve as proof of citizenship or identity, and applications will lapse if conversion is not carried out within 90 days of approval.

The Bill further provides that conversion solely for the purpose of marriage, or marriage done for conversion, will be treated as invalid unless due legal procedures are followed, and marriage alone will not be deemed sufficient for religious conversion.

It empowers authorities to verify the authenticity of conversions, investigate complaints, and summon records, and also restricts acceptance of foreign or domestic funds for activities with the objective of violating the Act.

Stringent penal provisions have been proposed, including imprisonment of not less than seven years, extendable to 10 years, and a minimum fine of ₹5 lakh for violations, with harsher punishment ranging from 10-20 years jail and a fine of not less than ₹10 lakh in cases involving minors, women, mentally challenged or members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, or Other Backward Classes, it said.

Mass conversions may attract imprisonment of not less than 10 years, extendable to life imprisonment, and fines of ₹25 lakh or more, while repeat offenders may face life imprisonment.

The Bill provides for compensation to victims of illegal conversion up to ₹10 lakh in addition to other punishments.

As per the Bill, investigations will be conducted by police officers not below the rank of sub-inspector, and cases will be tried in designated special courts. The hearing related to cases, as far as possible, must be completed within a period of six months from the date of submission of the final report, it said.