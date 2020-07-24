e-paper
Chhattisgarh records single-day spike of 426 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 6,819

Chhattisgarh records single-day spike of 426 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 6,819

Raipur district recorded the highest 244 cases. With Friday’s numbers, the total number of cases in the district now stands at 1,854 cases.

india Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:37 IST
Ritesh  Mishra | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Ritesh  Mishra | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The number of active cases in Chhattisgarh is 2,216, as 4567 people have been discharged, according to a health department official.
The number of active cases in Chhattisgarh is 2,216, as 4567 people have been discharged, according to a health department official.
         

Chhhattisgarh on Friday recorded its biggest single-day spike of 426 Covid-19 cases, taking the total count in the state to 6,819, according to a state health department bulletin.

Raipur district recorded the highest 244 cases. With Friday’s numbers, the total number of cases in the district now stands at 1,854 cases.

Among those found positive were 14 personnel belonging to the Border Security Force (BSF).

“Fourteen Border Security Force personnel are among the new cases detected in Durg district. All 14 were lodged at two quarantine centres in Bhilai town after they recently returned from their home states after availing leave,” a BSF official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Two more people succumbed to the Covid-19 disease on Friday, taking the death toll to 36.

The number of active cases in the state is 2,216, as 4567 people have been discharged, according to a health department official.

Chhattisgarh now has cases in all its 28 districts, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

