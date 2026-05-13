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Chhattisgarh: Security forces recover 65 lakh cash, arms from Bijapur hideouts

Security forces recovered ₹65.52 lakh, 32 weapons, ammunition and explosives from Maoist hideouts in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

Published on: May 13, 2026 07:39 pm IST
By Ritesh Mishra, Raipur
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Security forces have recovered more than 65 lakh in cash, along with a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives, from Maoist hideouts in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district during anti-Maoist operations carried out over the past two weeks, police said on Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF recovered a huge cache of arms and 65 lakh during anti-Maoist search operations in Bijapur.

The recoveries were made during intensive search and area domination operations launched by teams of the district police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force and its elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action unit in remote and highly sensitive areas of the district.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said the operations were intensified after Chhattisgarh declared itself free from armed Maoist presence on March 31. Security personnel have since been conducting extensive searches across the Bastar region to trace weapons, explosives and cash hidden by Maoists over the years.

According to police, security forces, aided by local villagers and intelligence inputs, located several underground Maoist dumps in forested areas.

During the operations, personnel seized 65.52 lakh in cash from three separate dumps. A total of 32 weapons were also recovered, including one light machine gun (LMG), four self-loading rifles (SLRs), one carbine rifle, five .303 rifles, one .315 rifle, seven barrel grenade launcher (BGL) launchers, four 12-bore guns, an 8 mm pistol and other firearms.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

bijapur district
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