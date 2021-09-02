Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh teacher thrashed students for fasting on Janmashtami, suspended: Govt
india news

Chhattisgarh teacher thrashed students for fasting on Janmashtami, suspended: Govt

Chhattisgarh government officials said the school teacher’s action was treated as a serious misconduct under the state’s civil services conduct rules.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Raipur
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 06:57 PM IST
PA Chhattisgarh school teacher was suspended for punishing students who observed a fast on Janmashtami. (HT Photo (Representative Image))

RAIPUR: A government school teacher in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district was suspended after he allegedly thrashed students who observed a fast on the Janmashtami festival, officials said on Thursday.

The teacher, Charan Markam, is posted at a government school in Kondagaon’s Girola area, 200 km south of state capital Raipur. Police said panchayat and villagers complained that Markam beat up students of classes 7 and 8 in the school on Tuesday.

Markam’s suspension order was issued on Wednesday by the district administration.

Officials said Markam asked his students to raise their hands if they had observed a fast and performed rituals during the Janmashtami festival. Students who said they observed a fast were thrashed.

The teacher was suspended after a preliminary inquiry report was received by the district administration.

The suspension order said “hurting religious sentiments and spreading hatred in the society” was counted as a serious misconduct. “Your (Markam) act is against the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1965.”

Kondagaon superintendent of police Siddharth Tiwari said the police were yet to register a case against the teacher. “We have got a report from district administration. Case has not been registered till now but appropriate action will be taken after analysing the report,” he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India’s primary concern is use of Afghan soil for terrorism, says MEA

Stalin announces memorial for Vanniyar victims of police shooting during 1987 agitation

Tripura speaker Rebati Mohan Das resigns citing 'personal' reasons
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP