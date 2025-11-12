Balrampur, A 19-year-old accused in a jewellery shop theft case died during treatment at a hospital while in police custody in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, prompting the authorities to order a judicial probe, officials said on Wednesday. Chhattisgarh: Theft accused dies during treatment in police custody; judicial probe ordered

Four cops have been shunted from active duty to the police reserve centre in the district headquarters over the custodial death, they said.

The young man’s family has alleged that he died after being brutally tortured by the police and demanded stern action against those responsible. Police denied the allegations, claiming that he had been suffering from sickle cell disease and was in poor health.

Umesh Singh of Nakna village under Sitapur police limits in neighbouring Surguja district was among the nine persons arrested after a theft at a jewellery shop on Chando Road here on the intervening night of October 30-31, a police official said.

The eight other arrested accused also include those who allegedly purchased the stolen valuables. The police have recovered almost the entire haul of stolen jewellery, valued at about ₹50 lakh, he said.

Singh was being brought to the Balrampur police station from Surguja on November 9 for questioning when his condition deteriorated. He was admitted to the district hospital here, but died during treatment that day, the official said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the autopsy report will explain the exact cause of Singh’s death.

Balrampur Additional Superintendent of Police Vishwadeepak Tripathi said a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, assuring that further action would be taken once the post-mortem and probe reports are received.

Following the custodial death, Deepak Jha, Inspector General of Police of Surguja Range, on Tuesday attached four police personnel to the reserve centre in Balrampur with immediate effect.

The policemen have been identified as inspector Himmat Singh Shekhawat and constable Akash Tiwari of Cyber Cell, Balrampur, sub-inspector Radheshyam Vishwakarma and constable Madhuri Kujur of Balrampur police station.

Singh’s family members protested outside the Balrampur district hospital on Monday and Tuesday, refusing to accept his body until strict action is taken. They claimed Singh was picked up by police on November 7 and brutally beaten for two days before being brought to Balrampur.

Police, meanwhile, rejected the allegations, claiming Singh had been suffering from sickle cell disease and was admitted to hospitals at least 10 times in the past year, receiving blood transfusions twice.

His condition worsened suddenly on the morning of November 9, and he was immediately taken to the hospital, where he died, they said.

Citing police records, they said Umesh Singh and his father Hiru, alias Feku Singh, are named in multiple cases of theft and burglary registered in the Surguja division.

