Chhattisgarh: Three more Covid-19 cases reported today, total active cases rose to 13

india

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:33 IST

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported three new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases, from Korba district’s Katghora town, including two women, as the total count of active cases in the state rose to 13.

The state health authorities have discharged 23 Covid-19 patients so far after they recovered from the viral outbreak.

“Three new patients, who tested Covid-19 positive, were admitted to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Raipur, late Thursday night. All of them belong to Korba district’s Katghora town,” said SS Sharma, public relations officer (PRO), AIIMS, Raipur.

Katghora, which is located around 200 kilometres away from the state capital Raipur, has emerged as Chhattisgarh’s Covid-19 hotspot, as 27 cases have been reported from the town to date.

Earlier, a 16-year-old boy was the first person to contract SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, from a Tablighi Jamaat follower, who had attended the Islamic sect’s international congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi held between March 13 and 15, on April 4. Another 26 from the same locality tested Covid-19 positive over the last one week.

Around 1,450 people in Katghora, which has a population of around 2,500, have been tested for Covid-19 so far, a state health department official said. The testing in the core area has been completed and from Saturday random sampling would be carried out in the other wards of the town, he added.

“Altogether, 1,000 sampling will be done from Saturday for three days. The results will determine how many more sampling needed to be done,” the official said.