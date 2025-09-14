Chhattisgarh to relocate six tigers from MP to boost population in two tiger reserves

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government is planning to relocate six tigers from two Madhya Pradesh reserves to the Udanti–Sitanadi and Guru Ghasidas Tamor Pingla tiger reserves in a bid to strengthen its tiger population, forest officials aware of the development said. Principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Arun Kumar Pandey said that the department is actively working on the translocation plan, and coordination with Madhya Pradesh is underway. (Representative photo)

According to the officers, Udanti–Sitanadi Tiger Reserve will receive one male tiger and two tigresses from Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, while Guru Ghasidas Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve will get three tigresses from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Arun Kumar Pandey said that the department is actively working on the translocation plan, and coordination with Madhya Pradesh is underway. “We are working on this project in consultation with the NTCA and other agencies. The aim is to stabilise populations in reserves like Udanti–Sitanadi and Guru Ghasidas Tamor Pingla, where numbers are critically low, and to ensure long-term conservation success,” he said.

Also Read: Tiger population doubles in Chhattisgarh since 2022: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

The plan was cleared by the technical committee of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) under its Standard Operating Procedure for tiger population management. “The NTCA’s technical committee, in its 13th meeting on May 30, had approved the proposal, subject to evaluation by Dehradun’s Wildlife Institute of India,” a senior forest officer said.

The move comes as Chhattisgarh’s tiger population has shown encouraging growth, rising from 17 in 2022 to 35 in April 2025, according to the latest survey — a sharp increase after concerns over shrinking habitats and rising human-wildlife conflict.

Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Bilaspur now has the highest population, with 18 tigers. Guru Ghasidas Tamor Pingla in Surguja has seven, Indravati Tiger Reserve in Bijapur has six, Bhoramdev Sanctuary in Kawardha has three, while Udanti–Sitanadi in Gariaband has just one.

Also Read: Tiger count doubles in Chhattisgarh’s Achanakmar reserve, report says conditions ripe for more growth

Officials said that bringing in tigers from Madhya Pradesh will not only boost numbers but also help restore ecological balance. “Trap cameras installed in Achanakmar have captured striking images of tigers, including females with cubs, signalling successful breeding. However, in reserves like Udanti–Sitanadi, which once held potential as tiger habitats, the population remains dangerously low,” an official said.

Experts, however, cautioned that increasing numbers alone is not enough. “Ensuring connectivity between reserves, preventing habitat fragmentation, and involving local communities in conservation will be critical for sustaining the growth,” an expert said.