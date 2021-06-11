Chhattisgarh woman jumps infront of train with 5 kids

Raipur: A woman and her five daughters, aged between 10 and 17, died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district hours after they went missing, police said on Thursday. They suspect the trigger was a fight at home between the woman and her husband.

A press release issued by the Chhattisgarh government informed that chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered an inquiry and appropriate action. Mahasamund police said a case has been registered and the bodies sent for postmortem.

Mahasamund superintendent of police Prafull Thakur said that the woman had gone missing along with her daughters on Wednesday night after a fight with her husband over some issue. “But her husband did not inform the police and was searching for them at their relatives’ places. On Thursday morning, someone saw the bodies lying on the railway tracks and informed the police,” said Thakur.

The SP said that the husband gave a statement in which he said he and his wife regularly fought over one issue or the other.

“So far it appears to be a case of domestic violence. The woman was fed up with it and decided to take the extreme step,” SP Thakur said, adding that further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the husband spoke with the media and repeated his point about having an altercation with his wife on Wednesday evening. In that he said that he is a porter at a rice mill and drinks regularly. Around 7pm, he had a tiff with his wife over money and then went off to sleep. His wife then left with the girls. “When I woke up at 11pm, I started looking for them but in vain. On Thursday, I heard about their death,” the man said, adding that his wife was also worried about their daughters’ marriage.

The Chhattisgarh government informed in its press release that the family lived below the poverty line but owned 2 acres of land in a Mahasamund village and sold 26 quintals of paddy this year.