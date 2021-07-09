Former Union minister P Chidambaram likely to face court hearing today in INX media case

A Delhi court is likely to decide on hearing the money laundering case on Friday against Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX media scam. The matter was earlier adjourned till July 9 by the Rouse Avenue district court in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, as the court was only hearing 'urgent' matters.

The case relates to irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of ₹305 crore in 2007, at a time when P Chidambaram served as the Union minister of finance in the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on May 15, 2017, and the former finance minister was arrested two years later, on August 21, 2019. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also arrested P Chidambaram on October 16, later that year, in the related money-laundering case.

However, the Congress leader was granted bail in the CBI case six days later on October 22 while in the ED case, he got bail on December 4, 2019. Following the clearance of his bail application by the Supreme Court, he was released from the Tihar Jail a day later, on December 5.

Both P Chidambaram and his son Karti, who was also arrested in the matter in 2018 and later granted bail, were summoned by the Delhi court on April 7 this year, after it took cognisance of the ED chargesheet in connection to their alleged role in the INX Media money laundering case.

The chargesheet by the ED was filed under section 3 (money laundering) read with section 70 (offenses by companies), which is punishable under section 4 (punishment) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With inputs from agencies)