Chief Justice of India UU Lalit asked by govt to name his successor: Sources

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit, who is set to retire on November 8, has been asked by the government to name his successor, people familiar with the matter said. The union law ministry has written to CJI UU Lalit over the matter to name the 50th chief justice of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CJI UU Lalit had taken oath in August as the 49th CJI. President Droupadi Murmu had administered him the oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as he succeeded Justice NV Ramana, who had retired on August 26. The law minister, as per the standard protocol, writes to the chief justice of India to name his or her successor.

Justice D Y Chandrachud is the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court after the CJI. The CJI, as per protocol, names the senior-most judge as his or her successor.

CJI UU Lalit, who was designated as a senior advocate by the top court in April, 2004, was enrolled as as an advocate in June, 1983. He has been a member of the Supreme Court of India Legal Services Committee for two terms. He was appointed as a judge in the top court in 2014.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Justice D Y Chandrachud had earlier served as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 1998. He was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court in 2013. He has been associated with the Bombay High Court too. He was elevated as a judge in the top court in 2016. He is scheduled to retire in November 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON