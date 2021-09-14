Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Child dies of fever in North Bengal's Jalpaiguri, says report; 130 in hospital
india news

Child dies of fever in North Bengal's Jalpaiguri, says report; 130 in hospital

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday wrote to all states and union territories for accelerating activities for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and calling for sustained efforts to reduce the vector density to control these diseases.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Number of patients visiting hospitals with viral fever are on the rise. (Representative Photo/Sakib Ali/HT)

North Bengal is grappling with increasing cases of viral fever among children. Jalpaiguri has been the epicentre, with majority of the cases being reported from the district.

Hindustan Times' sister publication HT Bangla reported that a six-year-old died due to fever. It quoted doctors as saying that the young one was brought from Mekhliganj on Monday and reported breathing difficulty along with symptoms of pneumonia.

At least 130 children has been admitted to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital with high fever and dysentery, a health department official said on Monday.

The development came amid warning by experts that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic might pose a greater risk to children.

"We are keeping a tab on the situation and trying to develop the hospital's infrastructure so that no one is denied admission. The situation is quite worrisome," the official told news agency PTI.

Two of these children were later shifted to North Bengal Medical College as their condition worsened, the official further said.

District Magistrate Moumita Godara Basu, who also visited the hospital, held back-to-back meetings with authorities to assess the situation and find a way ahead.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday wrote to all states and union territories (UTs) for accelerating activities for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and calling for sustained efforts to reduce the vector density to control these diseases.

He emphasised that rapid response teams should be kept ready with all necessary logistics. "Entomological surveillance, source reduction activities and prompt vector control measures must be implemented for minimising the risk of transmission," Bhushan said in his letter.

The Union Health Secretary also said that a multi-sectoral approach is necessary for controlling the vector-borne diseases. The role of departments other than health, such as urban and rural development and panchayati raj, is crucial, said the Union health secretary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jalpaiguri west bengal govt
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Another senior Kerala Congress leader quits to join CPI(M)

Supreme Court dismisses PIL for Covid-19 compensation to lawyers

Delayed by Covid, NATGRID likely to be implemented soon. Check details

Another TN student dies by suicide allegedly fearing failure in NEET
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP