Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / 10 children missing as boat capsizes in Muzaffarpur, Nitish Kumar assures help

10 children missing as boat capsizes in Muzaffarpur, Nitish Kumar assures help

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Sep 14, 2023 01:32 PM IST

Several children went missing, feared dead, in Bihar's Muzaffarpur as a boat carrying 30 children capsized in the Bagmati river on Thursday.

Several children are feared drowned in Bihar's Muzaffarpur as a boat carrying 30 children capsized in the Bagmati river on Thursday. Reports said 20 children were rescued while 10 went missing. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar assured help as he said he has asked the district magistrate to look into the Bagmati boat capsize incident. "I have asked the DM to check. We will provide all necessary assistance to families of the victims," Nitish Kumar said, as quoted by PTI. All of the children were on their way to the school when the mishap took place.

Several children are feared dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur as a boat carrying 30 children capsized in the Bagmati river on Thursday.

The incident took place near Madhupur Patti ghat along the Bagmati river. The mishap took place as Nitish Kumar was in Muzaffarpur to review the progress of the ongoing projects in the district

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
bihar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP