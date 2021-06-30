Children not to be affected severely in next Covid-19 waves. Govt explains why

The Union health ministry on Wednesday clarified on apprehensions of fear and vulnerability surrounding coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in children, especially in the subsequent disease outbreak waves. Covid-19 in children is often asymptomatic and seldom requires hospitalisation, officials said in a statement.

"During the Covid-19 second wave in the country, several questions have been raised in the media regarding higher vulnerability of children to get adversely impacted by Covid-19 during the subsequent waves, if any," officials said in a statement.

The experts have allayed these fears and apprehensions on several platforms," the statement added.

Stating that children who catch Covid-19 often remain asymptomatic, officials said there is a possibility of a small percentage of children who get infected requiring hospitalisation.

"The healthy children recovered with mild illness without need for hospitalisation while the ones admitted in the hospital due to Covid-19 infection during second wave either had co-morbidities or low immunity," the statement added.

Moreover, officials said that there is no data, either from India or globally, to show that children will be seriously infected in the subsequent Covid-19 waves.

The government said adequate arrangements are being made in terms of healthcare infrastructure in a bid to provide effective care and treatment to children who may get infected.

The government has also ramped up its efforts to bring children under the vaccination ambit and said Covaxin trials have also been started in children between 2-18 years.