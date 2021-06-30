Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Children not to be affected severely in next Covid-19 waves. Govt explains why
india news

Children not to be affected severely in next Covid-19 waves. Govt explains why

Stating that children who catch Covid-19 often remain asymptomatic, officials said there is a possibility of a small percentage of children who get infected requiring hospitalisation.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Children of slum dwellers attend class organised by social activist Kanchan Sharma during relaxation hours of Covid-19 lockdown, in a locality in Jammu, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (PTI)

The Union health ministry on Wednesday clarified on apprehensions of fear and vulnerability surrounding coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in children, especially in the subsequent disease outbreak waves. Covid-19 in children is often asymptomatic and seldom requires hospitalisation, officials said in a statement.

"During the Covid-19 second wave in the country, several questions have been raised in the media regarding higher vulnerability of children to get adversely impacted by Covid-19 during the subsequent waves, if any," officials said in a statement.

The experts have allayed these fears and apprehensions on several platforms," the statement added.

Stating that children who catch Covid-19 often remain asymptomatic, officials said there is a possibility of a small percentage of children who get infected requiring hospitalisation.

"The healthy children recovered with mild illness without need for hospitalisation while the ones admitted in the hospital due to Covid-19 infection during second wave either had co-morbidities or low immunity," the statement added.

Moreover, officials said that there is no data, either from India or globally, to show that children will be seriously infected in the subsequent Covid-19 waves.

The government said adequate arrangements are being made in terms of healthcare infrastructure in a bid to provide effective care and treatment to children who may get infected.

The government has also ramped up its efforts to bring children under the vaccination ambit and said Covaxin trials have also been started in children between 2-18 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine coronavirus news
TRENDING NEWS

Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video

Flippers up! Astronaut shares fun moment with toy penguin in ISS. Watch

Sheryl Sandberg shares inspiring story of Bengaluru woman who helped co-workers

Ranveer Singh’s new dramatic look prompts hilarious memes on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP