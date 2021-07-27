Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Children orphaned during Covid-19 should be covered under welfare schemes: SC
india news

Children orphaned during Covid-19 should be covered under welfare schemes: SC

The Supreme Court stressed the need to protect all the children who became orphans during the Covid-19 pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Covid-19 has a telling effect on children who have lost their parents after the pandemic struck. (Representational photo)

The Supreme Court observed on Tuesday that the Centre's welfare schemes should cover all the children who were orphaned after the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic struck, and not limit its benefit to those kids who lost their parents to the infection.

The observarion was made by a two-judge bench of Supreme Court Justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose that was hearing a suo motu case regarding the condition of children in institutionalised care during the pandemic.

The Supreme Court noted that government-run schemes such as PM Cares Fund, which proposed a corpus of 10 lakh for children till they turn 23, covered only those who became oprhans after losing their parents to Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 children healthcare child welfare
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra’s latest share features an ‘exquisitely beautiful’ bird. Watch

Doggo meets human friend after 10 months, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Sachin Tendulkar shares clip of man playing carrom with feet. Watch

Niharika NM, Ruhee Dosani reminisce their ‘bachpan ka pyar’ in funny clip
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Aadhaar card
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP