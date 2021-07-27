Children orphaned during Covid-19 should be covered under welfare schemes: SC

The Supreme Court observed on Tuesday that the Centre's welfare schemes should cover all the children who were orphaned after the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic struck, and not limit its benefit to those kids who lost their parents to the infection.

The observarion was made by a two-judge bench of Supreme Court Justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose that was hearing a suo motu case regarding the condition of children in institutionalised care during the pandemic.

The Supreme Court noted that government-run schemes such as PM Cares Fund, which proposed a corpus of ₹10 lakh for children till they turn 23, covered only those who became oprhans after losing their parents to Covid-19.