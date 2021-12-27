China expert Vikram Misri, who has been aide to 3 PMs, is India’s new deputy NSA

NEW DELHI: Vikram Misri, India’s former envoy to Beijing and an expert on China, was on Monday appointed a deputy national security adviser in the National Security Council Secretariat.

Misri, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1989 batch who has the rare distinction of serving as private secretary to three prime ministers, will assume his new position on January 1 after deputy national security adviser Pankaj Saran, a former envoy to Russia, completes his tenure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Working along with deputy national security advisers Rajinder Khanna and Dattatray Padsalgikar, both from the Indian Police Service, Misri is expected to play a key role in formulating India’s response to the military standoff with China in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

During a farewell call with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi via video link on December 6, Misri said “certain challenges since last year had overpowered the vast opportunities” in India-China relations. He also expressed the hope that a “complete resolution” will be possible under the framework provided by Wang and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

Earlier this month, Pradeep Kumar Rawat was named Misri’s successor in Beijing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Misri played a crucial role in contacts with the Chinese government after the standoff in eastern Ladakh began in May last year and 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops were killed in a brutal clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

Despite several rounds of diplomatic and military talks, India and China have not been able to reach common ground on disengagement at several friction points such as Depsang. Both sides have amassed tens of thousands of troops along the LAC.

Misri has served as India’s ambassador to Spain (2014-2016), Myanmar (2016-2018) and China (2019-2021). He also served as private secretary to prime minister IK Gujral (1997-1998), prime minister Manmohan Singh (2012-2014) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (May to July 2014). He has had stints in the Indian missions in Belgium, Pakistan, the US, Sri Lanka and Germany.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before joining the government, he worked for three years in the private sector in advertising and advertising filmmaking.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON