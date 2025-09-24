China, India top Ukraine war funders: Donald Trump at UN

President Donald Trump accused China and India of being the “primary funders” of the Ukraine war while lambasting NATO allies for their own Russian energy purchases in a combative address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump speaks to the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly at UN Headquarters. (Getty Images via AFP)

“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil. Inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy,” Trump told the 193-member General Assembly, expressing particular frustration with European allies.

In a wide-ranging, 56-minute speech, Trump also repeated claims of brokering peace between nations in conflict, made the case for lower levels of global migration, and said world leaders should abandon efforts to fight climate change, which he called “the greatest con job” in the world.

Some of his more strident attacks were aimed at the UN and Europe.

“Think of it: they are funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one?” he said, directing his harshest criticism at European nations whom he accused of hypocrisy for buying Russian energy.

“Europe has to step it up. They can’t be doing what they’re doing. They’re buying oil and gas from Russia while they’re fighting Russia,” he said.

Trump also reiterated claims that he helped stop conflict between India and Pakistan—assertions categorically rejected by New Delhi.

“I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help,” Trump said, repeating disputed claims about his global peacemaking role, as he launched a broadside against the multilateral body.

Trump’s warning to Russia was his latest attempt to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has resisted the US president’s entreaties to pull back from the biggest war in Europe since World War two.

Trump said he wants US allies to impose the same measures on Russia he is proposing to apply pressure to Putin. “In the event that Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, the United States is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs which will stop the bloodshed,” Trump declared, calling on European nations to join in imposing these tariffs.

The US president has warned about the possibility of sanctions on Russia several times but has yet to follow through.

India has consistently defended its energy relationships with Moscow as driven by market forces and essential for maintaining energy security, with officials arguing that targeting New Delhi while larger purchasers escape similar penalties constitutes uneven enforcement.

Secretary of State Rubio suggested on Tuesday that resolving the India tariff issue remains possible, telling television interviewers: “That’s something we hope we can fix.”

US officials have made clear that New Delhi and Washington must reach a compromise on Russian energy before the 25% tariff penalty specifically targeting oil purchases can be removed.

Trump argued that other world leaders should adopt his tough-on-migrants policies, touting his campaign to arrest and deport migrants in the US illegally.

“The UN is funding an assault on Western countries,” he declared, extending his criticism to immigration.

The broadened attack comes days after his administration moved to greatly restrict legal immigration to the US, including the H-1B programme widely used by Indian employees who form a core pillar of the American tech industry.

Directly addressing European leaders, he accused them of “destroying your heritage” and allowing international migration because of misplaced “political correctness.”

“Your countries are being ruined,” he said, adding: “Your countries are going to hell.”

The president launched a broader attack on the United Nations itself, describing the world body as a “feckless, corrupt and pernicious global force”.

“What is the purpose of the United Nations?” Trump said. “The U.N. has such tremendous potential. I’ve always said it. It has such tremendous, tremendous potential. But it’s not even coming close to living up to that potential.”

Afterward, Trump assuaged fears from some diplomats by assuring the top U.N. leader that the U.S. remained “100%” supportive of the global body despite his earlier criticism.

“I may disagree with it sometimes, but I am so behind it because the potential for peace at this institution is great,” Trump told Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, AP reported.