Trump says Ukraine can win back all territory from Russia with EU, NATO support, vows weapon supply

In a sudden show of support for Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he believes Kyiv can win back all of the territory Russia has taken since the war broke out in 2022. As per Trump. Ukraine can achieve this with support from EU and NATO. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (L) speaks during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (Getty Images via AFP)

Trump, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, had previously claimed that in order to end the war, both Russia and Ukraine will have to give up parts of their land.

However, Trump has now vowed to provide weapons supply to NATO and the European Union. In a post on Truth Social, the US president further stated that he can sense “economic trouble for Russia” as the war in Ukraine rages on.

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” said Trump.

“With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option,” he added.

Russia fighting like a “paper tiger"

In his lengthy Truth Social post, Trump further stated that Russia has been fighting “aimlessly” and is looking like a “paper tiger.”

“Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like “a paper tiger", said Trump.

Trump added further that if Russia had “real military power”, it would have won in "less than a week."

“Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act. In any event, I wish both Countries well. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them. Good luck to all!” said the US president.