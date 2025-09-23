From attacking Europe on immigration to calling climate change a ‘con job’: What Trump said at UN General Assembly
In his 56-minute long speech, Trump criticised the UN, spoke about Gaza, attacked Europe on immigration and dismissed climate change as “the greatest con job”.
From calling out the United Nations to discrediting climate change and reiterating his false India-Pakistan mediation claim, Trump returned to the United Nations General Assembly stage with a 56-minute-long speech boasting of his achievements made in his second term.
In a wide-ranging speech, Trump spoke about the wars in Gaza, including the recent recognition of Palestine and the conflict in Ukraine.
He also later appreciated his own speech in a post on Truth Social, saying that it was a great honour to speak before the United Nations and that he believes that his speech was “very well received”.
Here's what Donald Trump said at the UN General Assembly:
- Trump began his speech by fiercely criticising the UN for failing to get involved in what he claims were seven wars that he has ended, or in efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Israel's war in Gaza.
- "All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter," he said about the United Nations. “It's empty words, and empty words don't solve war.”
- Donald Trump then warned that immigration is “destroying countries” and asked other countries to act on it.
- He also repeated his claim that he has solved seven conflicts around the globe, including the conflict between India and Pakistan in May.
- “I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help in finalising the deal,” Trump said.
- Further, shifting focus to the war in Gaza, Trump said that a ceasefire must be secured there and blamed Hamas for rejecting reasonable peace offers.
- “Those who want peace should unite behind (Israeli) hostage release,” he said while addressing world leaders. Trump also said that recognising a Palestinian state “would be too great for Hamas”.
- He then went on to accuse China and India of being the “primary funders” of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and also criticised NATO countries for buying Russian oil. "They (Europe) have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia. Otherwise, we're all wasting a lot of time," Trump said.
- Next, shifting focus on immigration, Trump said that European countries are “going to hell” because of migration. He also advised world leaders on immigration, terming the concept of open borders as a failed experiment.
- “It’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders. You have to end it now. I can tell you, I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell,” Trump said.
- Towards the end of his nearly hour-long speech, Trump dismissed climate change as “the greatest con job” in the world.
- "It's the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion," Trump told the General Assembly. "All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong. They were made by stupid people that have cost their country's fortunes and given those same countries no chance for success."