From attacking Europe on immigration to calling climate change a ‘con job’: What Trump said at UN General Assembly

From calling out the United Nations to discrediting climate change and reiterating his false India-Pakistan mediation claim, Trump returned to the United Nations General Assembly stage with a 56-minute-long speech boasting of his achievements made in his second term. US President Donald Trump gestures after addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, US, September 23, 2025.(Reuters)

In a wide-ranging speech, Trump spoke about the wars in Gaza, including the recent recognition of Palestine and the conflict in Ukraine.

He also later appreciated his own speech in a post on Truth Social, saying that it was a great honour to speak before the United Nations and that he believes that his speech was “very well received”.

Here's what Donald Trump said at the UN General Assembly:



Trump began his speech by fiercely criticising the UN for failing to get involved in what he claims were seven wars that he has ended, or in efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Israel's war in Gaza.

"All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter," he said about the United Nations. “It's empty words, and empty words don't solve war.” Also Read | How Trump attacked India at UN using Russian oil stick and Pakistan 'war' claim

Donald Trump then warned that immigration is “destroying countries” and asked other countries to act on it.

He also repeated his claim that he has solved seven conflicts around the globe, including the conflict between India and Pakistan in May.

US President Donald Trump speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2025, in New York City.(AFP)