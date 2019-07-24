China on Doklam resolution: ‘Created favourable conditions’

The Chinese military on Wednesday said it is striving to promote security and stability along the India-China border and had created “favourable conditions” to resolve the Doklam standoff in 2017.

A white paper titled ‘China’s National Defence in the New Era’, released by Chinese defence ministry touched upon various aspects of its military development comparing with India, the US, Russia and other countries.

About the situation at the Sino-Indian border, it said the Chinese Army “strive to promote stability and security along the border with India, and taken effective measures to create favourable conditions for the peaceful resolution of the Donglang (Doklam) standoff”. The reference to Doklam in it was significant in the backdrop of the reports that China continued to reinforce its troops not far from the site.

It also highlighted the intensification of competition between the two million strong PLA with that of its counterparts in India, US, Russia and other countries.

It noted that the US is engaging in technological and institutional innovation in pursuit of absolute military superiority. Russia is advancing its ‘New Look’ military reform, while the UK, France, Germany, Japan and India are re-balancing and optimising the structure of their military forces.

It noted that the international military competition is undergoing historic changes. The defence white paper also sought to downplay heavy military expenditure, saying that China is spending less on defence budgets in terms of GDP in comparison to India, US and other countries.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 23:29 IST