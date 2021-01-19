China only major economy with positive GDP growth in 2020
China has become the only major economy in the world the end up with positive GDP growth in 2020. Data released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics put GDP growth in the December quarter at 6.5%. This has catapulted the annual growth figure for 2020 to 2.3%, despite a 6.8% contraction in the quarter ending March 2020, which was when China was dealing with a spike in Covid-19 cases.
The 2.3% GDP growth in 2020 is 30 basis points – one basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point – more than the 2% projection made by the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects released earlier this month. All major economies, country groups and sub-regions (East Asia and Pacific being the only exception, thanks to China) are expected to experience a contraction in their GDP in 2020.
Chinese economy is expected to outperform most major economies even in 2021. This is despite the fact that the others will have a more favourable base effect due to economic contraction this year. The difference in growth performance in 2020 and 2021 is likely to close the gap between the US and Chinese economies significantly. In 2019, China’s GDP was $14.3 trillion in current prices, around two-thirds of the US GDP of $21.4 trillion. With China’s GDP growth exceeding that of the US by 5.9 and 4.4 percentage points in 2020 and 2021 respectively, the US-China GDP gap is expected to come down significantly.
To be sure, the Chinese economy has its share of challenges. Chinese economy’s exceptional performance has “been fuelled by a surprisingly resilient export sector” even as “consumption – a key driver of growth – has lagged expectations”, Reuters reported.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will send people to disturb BJP meetings’: Mamata Banerjee announces at rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol rate crosses record ₹85/litre in Delhi; diesel above ₹75/litre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First military team heads to Russia to train on S-400 air defence systems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 sites in MP selected for hosting cheetah, officials to train in Africa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I will never change from secularism’: Karti Chidambaram on Tamil new year row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Red Fort shut till January 26 after sample of dead crow tests positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Few people owning country, says Rahul; hails protesting farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apart from Rafale jets, Indo-French air exercise to feature Su-30s, Mirage 2000s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bose family, TMC, Left react sharply to ‘Parakram Diwas’ decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court-appointed panel to meet farmers on Jan 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh to get 2 million doses of Covishield from India as ‘gift’ tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cardinals meet PM Modi, urge him to invite Pope Francis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unfathomable loss: Tamil Nadu governor condoles death of oncologist Dr V Shanta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covishield not being sold under $3 per dose anywhere in the world, says SII
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested under Madhya Pradesh's new anti-conversion law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox