Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China passes robust legislation on data protection
world news

China passes robust legislation on data protection

China on Friday passed a new legislation to curb and regulate online data collection by private companies, official media reported
By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times, Beijing
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 02:19 AM IST
The passage of the law comes in the backdrop of increasing scrutiny of tech giants such as Alibaba and Tencent and taxi hailing company, Didi, by the Chinese government.(REUTERS)

China on Friday passed a new legislation to curb and regulate online data collection by private companies, official media reported.

The Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), the first such law in China, was passed by China’s rubber-stamp Parliament, the National People’s Congress and will be implemented by November 1.

The passage of the law comes in the backdrop of increasing scrutiny of tech giants such as Alibaba and Tencent and taxi hailing company, Didi, by the Chinese government.

The law prohibits “illegally collecting, using, processing, transmitting, disclosing and trading people’s personal information”, according to the official news agency, Xinhua.

The new law stipulates that individual consent should be obtained when processing sensitive personal information such as biometrics, medical and health, financial accounts, and whereabouts of the individual.

“When pushing information and business marketing to individuals through automated decision-making, personal information processors should provide options that don’t target personal characteristics at the same time, or offer ways of rejection,” says the law.

The law also requires suspension or termination of services for apps that illegally process personal data, according to Xinhua.

RELATED STORIES

It also calls for handlers of personal information to designate an individual in charge of personal information protection and conduct periodic audits to ensure compliance with the law.

Along with Cyber Security Law and the Data Security Law, the PIPL will create a “…comprehensive legal framework to regulate businesses’ collection, storage and use of personal data and their handling of key data concerning national security, and strengthen the current protection regime,” the tabloid, Global Times reported.

Compared with the West, China lags behind in the regulation of personal privacy based on a basic law like the Personal Information Protection Law, but has been quickly catching up in recent years, experts told the tabloid.

The new law resembles the world’s most robust framework for online privacy protections rolled out by Europe -- the General Data Protection Regulation, which came into effect on May 25, 2018.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china data protection
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Committed to Afghanistan; will work with Taliban if necessary’: UK PM Johnson

‘Not a single euro’: EU talks tough on Taliban’s promise of peace, women rights

Tropical storm Henri upgraded to hurricane, to make landfall on US east coast

Science can’t keep up with coronavirus, creating worry for vaccinated
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP