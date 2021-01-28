IND USA
China yet to explain changed stance, massing of troops: Jaishankar on LAC row

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:50 PM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at UNSC Open Debate via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )

Minister of external affairs S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the ties between India and China are under exceptional stress following the tension in the easter Ladakh region along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “Far from mitigating differences, events of 2020 have actually put our ties under exceptional stress,” he said.

While speaking at the 13th All India Conference of China Studies, the foreign minister said India yet to receive credible explanation for change in China's stance and massing of troops in border areas.

His comments come in the backdrop of the standoff between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the LAC for over eight months now. The soldiers of both the Indian army and PLA are deployed eyeball-to-eyeball at friction points on the contested border. As many as nine rounds of corp-commander level talks between the two sides have failed to bring a solution to the impasse.

