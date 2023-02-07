'China's aggression to be met with…': Army commander

The Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh is being dominated by physical patrolling and technical means, said Northern army commander lieutenant general Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday, adding any aggressive attempts by the Chinese will be met with an appropriate response.

“On the LAC, our response to Chinese attempts to unilaterally change the status quo was a swift, undaunted and synergised action by the Indian Armed Forces. Any adverse aggressive designs or attempts will definitely be met with appropriate posturing of Forces and a strong intent with complete synergy amongst the three services,” Dwivedi said at an investiture ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment area in Srinagar.

He said that the measures to resolve the LAC situation at diplomatic and operational levels are also simultaneously underway. “I assure you that the LAC in Eastern Ladakh is being dominated by physical patrolling and through technical means and our territorial integrity is being ensured. Restoration of peace and tranquillity to enable progress in bilateral relations has been and will remain our constant endeavour,” he said.

Newer challenges in Kashmir post-August 05, 2019:

The Northern army commander said that the forces faced newer challenges after the abrogation of Article 370 in the Jammu and Kashmir and Galwan conflict.

“The last two years have brought to the fore newer challenges in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370, the Galwan conflict and multiple waves of COVID-19. These challenges have only served to strengthen our resolve to be steadfast and determined in our commitment,” he said.

Dwivedi added that Kashmir has witnessed a concerning rise in narco-terrorism coming from neighbouring Pakistan, which is now using this as a new tool in its proxy war.

“Of late, a dual strategy of sending drugs and weapons across through drones is being employed to keep the fire burning in an attempt to disrupt the social fabric. The cross-border smuggling of narcotics provides succour to terrorism. The Security Forces are alive to this trend and have already initiated counter-drone measures to curb the menace,” he said.

He said that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh poses many challenges in terrain and operational dynamics, especially from different adversaries along the Northern and Western borders.

“We are committed to defending India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while upholding the democratic traditions. We are maintaining a constant vigil, monitoring all developments and will take all necessary steps to protect our national interests. The Indian Army is prepared to meet any challenges in the future and will always work for the betterment of the people,” he said.

He said that the overall situation is progressively improving and a positive and conducive environment for accelerating the developmental initiatives of the government has been created. “The dividends of peace and stability are reaching people in far-flung areas and they are participating wholeheartedly to preserve and sustain this peace,” he said.

Stable LoC owing to ceasefire:

The army commander said that the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) has remained stable and the ceasefire understanding (with Pakistan) continues to sustain, however, the army is keeping a very strict vigil.

“A very strict vigil and a robust technology-enabled multi-tiered counter-infiltration grid is being maintained to thwart any attempts at infiltration. Ceasefire violations, infiltration bids or any other misadventure attempted by the adversary will be dealt with firmly,” he said.

“The highest standards of professionalism and joint-ness displayed by the troops in all dimensions of counter-terror operations has nullified or limited the kinetic threat,” he said.

Lessons from Ukraine war:

Dwivedi said that the lessons from ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have brought forth many lessons, such as the employment of ‘disruptive and dual-use technologies.’

“Information warfare, cyber and space have emerged as new domains of warfare. ‘Gray Zone Warfare’ in both the kinetic and non-kinetic domains is a challenge and we have adapted well to the ambiguities associated with these strategies. It is essential that we equip ourselves, progressively factor and consider these peculiarities to facilitate better and more effective warfighting,” the army commander added.