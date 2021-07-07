Chirag Paswan to move court against uncle Paras’s induction in Union cabinet

Lok Janshakti Party’s Member of Parliament from Jamui, Chirag Paswan said on Wednesday that a case will be filed in Delhi High Court on Thursday against the induction of his uncle and LJP MP from Hajipur, Pashupati Paras, into the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chirag, who is locked in a power tussle with the Paras-led faction, ever since the party split on June 17, said on Wednesday that his party continued to be with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. In the 2019 elections, LJP won six seats as an NDA member. Five of these MPs led by Paras Paswan have rebelled against Chirag and have been recognised by the Lok Sabha speaker. Chirag has not only sought a review of the speaker’s preliminary decision to recognise Paras as the leader of the LJP in the Lok Sabha but had also indicated on Tuesday that he would go to court if his uncle was inducted as a union minister on the party quota.

“A case is to be filed against Paras’s induction in the union cabinet in Delhi high court on Thursday,” said party leader Javed Ashraf.

A few hours before the expansion of the cabinet, he tweeted, “Pashupati Kumar Paras from Lok Janshakti Party has already been expelled from the party for betraying the party and top leadership and now on inducting him in the Union Cabinet... the party lodges strong objections.”

Paswan has said that while it was the PM’s prerogative to appoint ministers in his cabinet, Paras can not be given a ministerial berth on LJP quota since he had been expelled by the party’s highest decision making body led by Paswan himself. “LJP has nothing to do with him if he is made a minister, from his faction,” Chirag Paswan said.

The Jamui MP said that the LJP considered Pashupati Paras ji to be the leader of the House among the MPs expelled from the party. “The LJP had again given a review petition before the Lok Sabha Speaker on his decision, which is still under consideration. The LJP has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the decision of the Lok Sabha Speaker’s preliminary decision in which expelled MP Pashupati Paras from the party was considered as the leader of the LJP.

Chirag claims that 66 out of the 75 members in the LJP national executive are with him and Pashupati Kumar Paras claim of becoming the national president will not stand before the Election Commission or in the court.