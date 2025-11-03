Chirag Paswan's ‘haseen sapne’ jibe after Tejashwi says will take oath on Nov 18

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan in Patna on Monday took a swipe at RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav over his confident prediction of forming the government in Bihar, saying that there is no harm in seeing “Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne” — a reference to a TV series, meaning pipedreams. Union minister Chirag Paswan with PM Narendra Modi during a campaign rally in Chhapra, Bihar. (Photo: narendramodi.in)

Speaking to ANI, Paswan, while responding to Yadav's statement that Mahagathbandhan would take oath on November 18, said, "There is no harm in seeing ‘Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne’. On November 14, NDA is going to form the government once again under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar."

This came after Tejashwi Yadav exuded confidence that Mahagathbandhan will form the next government in Bihar, and the swearing-in will take place on November 18, just four days after the declaration of results. "You can see there is 'maha jungle raaj' in Bihar. There isn't a single day when firing doesn't happen in Bihar," Yadav had told reporters on Sunday.

“The Mahagathbandhan is going to form the government, on November 14, the results will be declared, and the oath ceremony will be on November 18, and between 26th November and 26th January, irrespective of caste or religion, if someone is a criminal or a fraud, Tejashwi will send them to jail,” he said.

Responding, Paswan also rebuked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was being "remote-controlled" by industrialists.

He praised PM Modi's leadership and claimed that his governance lifted over 25 crore people out of poverty. "Can someone speak like this about a current PM? Everyone knows about the decision-making capabilities of the PM. Mahagathbandhan and the people of Congress should not say such things where all decisions are made by one place. PM's decision-making capabilities and his work style are the reasons over 25 crore people have come out of poverty in the last 11 years," the LJP(RV) chief told ANI.

On Sunday, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he alleged was being “controlled by industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani”.

Addressing a rally in Begusarai for the Mahagathbandhan candidate and Congress leader Amita Bhushan, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at "Modi's 56-inch chest" yet again and repeated the claim that Operation Sindoor was suspended after pressure from the United States.

"Operation Sindoor happened, Donald Trump's phone comes, Modi ji, who says he has a 56-inch chest, gets scared as Donald Trump says to stop it; and within two days PM Modi stopped it. The truth is that Narendra Modi is not only afraid of the US president but he is also being controlled by people like Adani-Ambani," Rahul Gandhi said.

"The truth is that we don't get to know a person's courage by the size of their chest. (Mahatma) Gandhi ji fought against the Britishers, he didn't have a big chest but he was not afraid. There are many such people who do not have a big chest but are not cowards," the Congress leader said.