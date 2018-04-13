Chopper carrying Congress leader Kamal Nath loses way, lands safely after 40 minutes

A helicopter carrying senior Congress leader Kamal Nath from Chhindwara to Jhoteshwar in Narsinghpur district in Madhya Pradesh lost its way on Friday morning, delaying its landing at the destination by 40 minutes, an official said.

The chopper was scheduled to land at Jhoteshwar at 10:30 am but the pilot landed it in a field at Kodsa village near Kareli tehsil after losing the flight path. It finally reached the destination at 11:10 am.

Nath, accompanied by former Union minister Suresh Pachouri, was heading to Jhoteshwar to seek the blessings of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.

“Former Union minister Kamal Nath was scheduled to reach Jhoteshwar by a chopper at 10.30 am. But the pilot lost direction causing a delay in landing,” Narsinghpur superintendent of police Monika Shukla said.

The two senior Congress leaders later sought the blessings of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati and also offered prayers at the famous Tripur Sundari temple.