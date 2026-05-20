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CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Odisha Board Class 12 results today at orissaresults.nic.in

By Papri Chanda
May 20, 2026 10:25:19 am IST

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Odisha Board Class 12 results releasing today at orissaresults.nic.in at 12.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates.

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CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Odisha Board Class 12 results today at orissaresults.nic.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Council of Higher Secondary Education will release CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 on May 20, 2026. The Odisha Board Class 12 results will be announced at 12.30 pm today. All the appeared candidates can check the results on the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. The result link will also be activated on orissaresults.nic.in. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 10:21:14 am

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Results to be announced via press conference

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board will announce the results at the press conference. The Board officials will conduct the press conference where results will be declared.

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 10:20:26 am

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When was Class 12 exam held?

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 board exam was held from February 18 to March 25, 2026. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, 10 am to 1 pm.

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 10:19:05 am

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: All streams result today

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board will announce Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts today, May 20.

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 10:17:43 am

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: All the appeared candidates can check the results on the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. The result link will also be activated on orissaresults.nic.in.

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 10:15:52 am

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Date: May 20

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Time: 12.30 pm

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