CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Odisha Board Class 12 results today at orissaresults.nic.in
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Odisha Board Class 12 results releasing today at orissaresults.nic.in at 12.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Council of Higher Secondary Education will release CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 on May 20, 2026. The Odisha Board Class 12 results will be announced at 12.30 pm today. All the appeared candidates can check the results on the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. The result link will also be activated on orissaresults.nic.in. ...Read More
The Board will announce Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts today, May 20.
The Class 12 board exam was held from February 18 to March 25, 2026. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, 10 am to 1 pm.
The Board will announce the results at the press conference. The Board officials will conduct the press conference where results will be declared. Along with the results, the pass percentage, toppers, gender wise details and other information will be shared. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other information.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 20 May 2026 10:21:14 am
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Results to be announced via press conference
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board will announce the results at the press conference. The Board officials will conduct the press conference where results will be declared.
- Wed, 20 May 2026 10:20:26 am
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When was Class 12 exam held?
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 board exam was held from February 18 to March 25, 2026. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, 10 am to 1 pm.
- Wed, 20 May 2026 10:19:05 am
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: All streams result today
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board will announce Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts today, May 20.
- Wed, 20 May 2026 10:17:43 am
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: All the appeared candidates can check the results on the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. The result link will also be activated on orissaresults.nic.in.
- Wed, 20 May 2026 10:15:52 am
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Date: May 20
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Time: 12.30 pm