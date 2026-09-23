CID probe: 60-80 KPSC questions leaked

The CID investigation into alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission’s veterinary officers recruitment has traced a money trail of about ₹1.52 crore and found evidence suggesting that as many as 60 to 80 questions from the examination were leaked to candidates, according to the probe report submitted to the government.

India News

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The investigation has so far identified payments running into tens of lakhs of rupees, cash transactions, frozen bank accounts and purchases of jewellery allegedly linked to people being investigated in the case.

“Of the money traced by the CID, ₹92 lakh was deposited into two accounts, one held with Om Lakshmi Souharda Sahakari Sangha in Tilakwadi and another with Kotak Mahindra Bank. The deposits, ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh, were allegedly made by candidates identified in the investigation as Siddharth, Basavaraj V, Mahendra and Niranjan,” said an official in the know.

Deep Dive What irregularities were found in the KPSC veterinary officers recruitment? The CID investigation found that 60 to 80 questions from the KPSC examination were leaked, along with a money trail of approximately ₹1.52 crore linked to several candidates and suspects. Why is the Karnataka government considering shutting down KPSC? The government is considering shutting down KPSC due to increasing scams, including large-scale irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers and manipulation of examination materials. How is the SIT investigation into the KPSC recruitment scam structured? The SIT, headed by IPS officer Alok Kumar, is tasked with conducting a fresh probe into the KPSC recruitment scam, with a 100-day deadline to complete the investigation and submit progress reports every 30 days.

The report also records alleged cash payments by three other candidates. Kiran Gowda is accused of paying ₹10 lakh, Mohammed Sohail ₹20 lakh and Salim Onti ₹30 lakh, according to the officer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The CID has debit frozen ₹69.2 lakh in the two accounts. A further ₹71.18 lakh has been frozen in the bank accounts of Basavaraj Kannale, identified by investigators as a key suspect and alleged mastermind in the case, and his wife. Investigators also recovered ₹5.76 lakh in cash from Kannale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CID has debit frozen ₹69.2 lakh in the two accounts. A further ₹71.18 lakh has been frozen in the bank accounts of Basavaraj Kannale, identified by investigators as a key suspect and alleged mastermind in the case, and his wife. Investigators also recovered ₹5.76 lakh in cash from Kannale. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The probe has also followed the alleged use of proceeds from the recruitment racket to purchase jewellery. Investigators recovered a diamond and gold necklace valued at about ₹22 lakh, which the report says was allegedly purchased by IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar for his woman friend, Yaashi Jaiswal. The CID has recorded Jaiswal’s statement.

Gangwar, a 2016 batch IAS officer, served as KPSC controller of examinations from February 2024 until March 2026. He was transferred to the post of Director of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in June, the officer added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gangwar and Kannale are now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, which is conducting a separate investigation into the alleged irregularities. Both had earlier been arrested and questioned by CID.

The CID has questioned 40 candidates so far, including 29 who were named in the first information report, the report said. Investigators have alleged that Kannale approached several candidates either personally or through intermediaries.

The alleged question paper leak forms a central part of the investigation. The CID report says between 60 and 80 questions were leaked to candidates. About five candidates were allegedly given practice in answering the leaked questions.

An intermediary identified as Pawan is alleged to have explained to investigators how the question leaks and practice sessions were organised.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The CID has recovered digital evidence as part of the investigation, including WhatsApp conversations involving Kannale, candidates and intermediaries. Documents connected with the veterinary officers recruitment examination have also been seized.