CISF to award 3 officers for rescue efforts at Kozhikode International Airport

india Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:23 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kozhikode
An Air India flight carrying 190 passengers had skidded while landing at the Kozhikode International Airport on Friday evening.
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday announced awarding the Director General (DG) commendation DISC to three officers for their outstanding efforts during the rescue operations at Kozhikode airport.

“DG CISF Rajesh Ranjan has announced to award DG’s commendation DISC to Deputy Commandant/CASO, Kishore Kumar AV, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajit Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector Mangal Singh, in recognition of their outstanding efforts during the rescue operations at Calicut Airport,” CISF said in a press note.

“CISF personnel acted as the first responder and played a vital role in rescue operations after Air India Express flight crashlanded at Kozhikode International Airport yesterday. CISF team immediately rescued the passengers and arranged ambulances to shift the passengers to hospital,” CISF added.

An Air India flight carrying 190 passengers had skidded while landing at the Kozhikode International Airport on Friday evening.

Of the 190 people on board the ill-fated plane, there were 184 passengers and six crew members. Of the 18 dead so far, 14 are adults (seven males and females each) and four are children.

