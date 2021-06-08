CISF to take over security of Bharat Biotech’s Hyderabad facility from June 14

The Centre on Tuesday accorded a security cover of armed Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) commandos for the Hyderabad facility of Bharat Biotech, people familiar with the developments told news agency PTI.

The officials said that 64 armed personnel of the paramilitary force will secure the registered office and the plant of the company. Bharat Biotech, which is one of the major Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers in the country and produces Covaxin, has its registered office and plant in Genome Valley in the Shameerpet area of Telangana’s capital city Hyderabad.

CISF deputy inspector general and chief spokesperson Anil Pandey said that forces will be inducted on June 14. CISF understands that facility is vital to the health security of the country and faces terror threats from several elements.

“The organisation is an important facility when it comes to ensuring medical and health security of the country and it obviously faces a terror threat from various inimical elements. The CISF, hence, has been tasked to secure the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad,” an official familiar with the developments said.

The deployment comes after the Union home ministry sanctioned a proposal to deploy CISF in the Hyderabad facility. Following the sanction, the CISF also carried out a survey.

The CISF is allowed to give security to private sites of public importance. This was allowed following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, where five-star luxury hotels and a Jewish Chabad house were targeted by terrorists from Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

CISF also guards the Infosys campuses in Pune and Mysuru, the Reliance IT Park in Navi Mumbai and yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali factory in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar.